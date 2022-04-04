W.Va. (WTRF)– Corporal forms of discipline age all the way back to the beginning of time, but experts say when it comes to children, it’s not always the answer.

Nurturing skills are more commonly being adapted by parents and caregivers.

If you are interested in building healthy supportive relationships with a child, a new state-wide webinar series is free and open to the public.

In it you will learn nurturing and communication skills as well as understanding and building self-worth in children.

EJ Schodzinski is the director of marketing and development at Crittenton Services.

He says it is all made possible by Highmark West Virginia Charitable Fund for Health, who awarded them a grant.

We want to provide people with nurturing skills to build healthy, supportive relationships with their children. We’ve also put together a curriculum where it’s not only going to be beneficial to parents but also to others who just want to build nurturing relationships that could be in the office or with other members of your family or community, so you don’t have to be a parent to attend. EJ Schodzinski, director of marketing and development, Crittenton Services

Crittenton Services is presenting the nurturing parenting lunch and learn series to the community statewide and on their residential campus in Wheeling.

The series takes place on the first Tuesday of every month.

The 45 minute sessions begin April 5th through December 6.

