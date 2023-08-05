West Virginians, are you the next American Idol?

If you think so, the show is giving you the chance to audition.

“Idol Across America” is holding virtual auditions in all 50 states. This Monday, August 7, it’s the Mountain State’s turn.

Simply click the link here, choose West Virginia and complete the form to reserve your spot!

You’ll wait in line on your computer via Zoom hangouts with other Idol hopefuls.

Once it’s your turn, you’ll audition live for one of eight American Idol producers.

Anyone between the ages of 15 and 29 can audition.

