UPPER OHIO VALLEY — The Ohio Valley is all about supporting local businesses, especially local restaurants.
As local restaurants struggle, the three big Chambers of Commerce in the area are stepping up.
Wheeling, St. Clairsville and Marshall County want you to take one day next week to eat out at your favorite local spots.
The plan is for you to eat at their favorite place where you’ll receive a sticker saying you ate local. Take a picture and post it to social media with the hashtag “eat local.”
If everyone does it, it would help out owners and even the staff.
- Glen Dale City Building closed due to COVID-19 exposure
- Sen. Lindsey Graham facing criticism for conversation about ballots with Georgia’s Secretary of State
- Marshall County Health Dept. reports 34 new positive COVID-19 cases
- Area Chambers of Commerce encourage Ohio Valley residents to eat local
- Twitter, Facebook CEOs promise to mitigate spread of disinformation