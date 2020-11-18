Area Chambers of Commerce encourage Ohio Valley residents to eat local

UPPER OHIO VALLEY — The Ohio Valley is all about supporting local businesses, especially local restaurants.



As local restaurants struggle, the three big Chambers of Commerce in the area are stepping up.



Wheeling, St. Clairsville and Marshall County want you to take one day next week to eat out at your favorite local spots.



The plan is for you to eat at their favorite place where you’ll receive a sticker saying you ate local. Take a picture and post it to social media with the hashtag “eat local.”



If everyone does it, it would help out owners and even the staff.