Area McDonald's come together for fundraiser benefitting injured employee

(WTRF) — Locke Organization McDonald’s is one of the largest collections of McDonald’s franchises in the nation, and they’re asking the public to come out to help one of their employees. 

Stephanie Tubb is a McDonald’s manager, and she was struck by a garbage truck on her morning walk to work on January 10th. 

To help support her, tomorrow February 3rd from 4 to 8 PM, 20% of sales at any of the Locke Organization McDonald’s location will go to Stephanie and her family. 

They have four locations in the Ohio Valley: Steubenville, Weirton, Toronto and Wintersville. Please go help out if you can. 

