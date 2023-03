WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – The National Weather Service out of Pittsburgh has canceled the Areal Flood Warning for Noble and Monroe County and has downgraded the region into an Areal Flood Advisory.

Areal Flood Advisory outlining Noble County.

The advisory runs until 10:15 p.m. Friday.

Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is occurring with minor flooding to typical prone to flood areas expected. Never drive through ponded water on roadways.

TURN AROUND DON’T DROWN!