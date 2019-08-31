Armor Up WV, Panhandle Cleaning team up to promote Suicide Awareness Month

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — September is Suicide Awareness Month and two Ohio Valley organizations are teaming up to help decrease the statistics.

Armor Up WV and Panhandle Cleaning and Restoration handed out bracelets to first responders across the Ohio County.

However, the numbers imprinted on the bracelets could save lives in the near future.

Those numbers were the contact info to Safe Call Now, a 24-hour confidential, crisis hotline for public safety workers.

In this year alone, there have already been 130 law enforcement suicides, 82 Fire/EMS suicides and 4,971 active military or veteran suicides.

Most first responders, whether they know it or admit it, have PTSD. In this line of work, there’s really no getting away from it. The things you see. The things you hear. The things you do. So, it is extremely important because mental health is just as important as physical health.” Suzi Waugh of Armor Up WV

Armor Up WV is also planning a fundraiser in September in hopes of raising $9,000.

The organization is a non-profit, donation-based organization that was formed to train and educate first responders in West Virginia to recognize, treat and prevent PTSD.