Around 100 people join forces for the annual Interfaith March for Peace and Justice

WHEELING W.Va. – (WTRF) The great Martin Luther King Jr. once said, “The ultimate measure of a man is not where he stands in moments of comfort and convenience, but where he stands at times of challenge and controversy.”

Sunday in Wheeling, around one hundred community members of all ages joined together and marched through town.

The annual Interfaith March for Peace and Justice has taken place for many years in the heart of Wheeling.

The participants march for freedom, equality, and justice for all.

Rabbi Joshua Lief with Temple Shalom says we have come a long way but have a lot to still go.

Here we are gathered at the windmill for our march for justice and peace. We will head down the hill in just a few moments and have an interface service at 4th St. United Methodist Church with faith leaders from across the community, a number of elected officials as well, and citizens, our friends and neighbors. As we gather together to remember truly none of us is actually free until all people are free. Rabbi Joshua Leif, Temple Shalom

He says it’s inspirational seeing so many people of different backgrounds and faith come together to make a change.

Ron Scott is co-chair of the Martin Luther King Jr. Wheeling celebration and he says it’s more then just a march.

The celebration of MLK Day is much bigger than just honoring that man. It’s making sure that the work that he stood for and fought for lives beyond him. So, it’s not something that we should exclude for a day like this, but it’s something we should showcase on a day like this. Ron Scott, Co-Chair of the MLK Wheeling celebration

Rabbi Lief also says the event continues to grow more and more each year, which clearly shows the impact they can make if they work together.