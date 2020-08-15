Arrest made following Thursday’s North Wheeling robbery

Wheeling Police have arrested a man who they believe was involved in a robbery that took place Thursday afternoon in North Wheeling. On Friday, police arrested Ivan Smith, 40 of Canton, Ohio in the downtown area after identifying him during a consensual encounter.

Smith was detained and taken into custody by WPD and has been charged with first degree robbery. He was later transported to the Northern Regional Jail.

The arrest stems from an initial fight call police received around noon, Thursday in the 5th Street area of North Wheeling. Further investigation revealed a male victim was assaulted and robbed by several people. This case is still under investigation. Other charges and arrests are possible.