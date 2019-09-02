Breaking News
DPS Trooper in serious but stable condition after mass shooting in Odessa

Arrest made in attack on elderly person

Top Stories

by: Douglas Fritz

Posted: / Updated:

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — An attack in the Boonesboro Road area of Fayette County lands one person in jail. It happened on Sunday, Sept. 2, 2019.

According to deputies, Tyler Schoolcraft, 22, of Deepwater, WV attacked an elderly person with glassware. The victim, who was not identified, had a cut on his head which required medical attention.

Schoolcraft is charged with Malicious Wounding and violating a protective order. He was taken to jail until he could be arraigned. Deputies were assisted by officers with the Smithers Police Department.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

Your Ohio Valley Weather Update

Alexa's Noon Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Alexa's Noon Forecast"
More Weather News

Job and Career Fair

Neal McCoy Contest

Pro Football Challenge

Ohio Lottery

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter