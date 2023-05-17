BELLAIRE, Ohio (WTRF) — Seventeen photography students from Bellaire High School held the opening of a year long project.

The students were chosen to receive a grant from The Center for Contemporary Documentation which funds photographers to document environmental stories around the country.

On display were eight different stories that talk about various topics ranging from local hero spotlights to serious issues like having clean water and clean air in the Ohio Valley.

“One thing I think is a great quality about folks who live here is something they call Appalachian ingenuity so we’re always looking for ways to make things and use our voices with whatever tools we can find.” Rebecca Kiger, Artisan Resident at Bellaire High School

“I think it’s very nice to have opportunities not only to be able to have a photo class but to also be able to have the resources, and the grants, and the money that we do get. Which is a blessing to be able to put together projects like this.” Madison Miller, Bellaire High School Photography Student

“Whenever you hit like gray areas just to keep pushing through it because you are your biggest critic and like whatever you think might not be good can be the best thing that you’ve ever done.” Jessica Rosen, Bellaire High School Alum

“It explains to the community different problems, if it would be in the water, the air, different kinds of stuff. So that was kind of our goal, to tell the community about the problems going on in our environment.” Dane D’aquila, Bellaire High School Photography Student

The display is located at the Great Stone Viaduct in Bellaire and will be available for the public to view until the end of the month.