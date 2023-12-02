WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Hundreds of people came out to support several local artists, designers, and artisans at an annual holiday event.

Wheeling Heritage hosted its 5th annual Handmade Holiday Market at the Artisan Center in Downtown Wheeling.

The event featured more than 45 artisans from Wheeling and across the region who showcased their products.

The event’s purpose is to showcase the talent and creativity the Ohio Valley offers and encourage people to shop small this holiday season.

The director of the event said that the event allows people to find unique and locally crafted gifts they might not find in stores.

”It’s always great whenever you can meet the maker who’s making the products. It’s not the same when you’re buying something off the shelf in a big box store. At events like this, you can see the people, hear their stories, how they got into their given craft. And it’s not just cool to hear it yourself, but when you’re giving that gift, you can tell your loved one or your friend who made that.”> Alex Panas | Program Manager, Wheeling Heritage

The event was completely free for anyone to attend and ran from 11- 5 p.m.