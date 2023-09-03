WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — It’s a show that is put on every year and brings artists from all over the country.

The Oglebay Woodcarver’s Guild presented its 44th Annual Woodcarvers Show on Sunday, September 3.

The work displayed comes from many local club members, and roughly half of the artists are from out of state.

The show is free for anyone to enjoy, and the club also accepts any donations, which they then donate to local food pantries.

The president of the Woodcarvers Guild shared just how special it is to have the show in Wheeling.

“The art community here is very strong. This show is an art show. It’s not a craft show. It’s a it’s an art show. These people have put a lot of time and energy into learning this. This carving and everything here is top-notch.” Clark Adams | President of the Oglebay Woodcarver’s Guild

The club encourages anyone who would like to join to attend one of their weekly meetings on Monday evenings from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. or on Thursday mornings from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.