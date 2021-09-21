Asteroid estimated to be 3 times size of Statue of Liberty to pass by Earth on first day of fall

(WJW) – An asteroid known as “2021 NY1” will reportedly zip past Earth Wednesday afternoon during the Autumnal Equinox.
The asteroid is being tracked by NASA’s Center for Near-Earth Object Studies (CNEOS).
Newsweek reports the asteroid will still be 93,000 miles away, but it is in a category of asteroids whose orbit is very close to intersecting the Earth’s orbit.
According to Newsweek, the asteroid may be about three times the size of the Statue of Liberty and will reportedly zoom past Earth at about 21,000 miles per hour on Wednesday, September 22.
The asteroid is currently in the constellation of Centaurus, according to Sky Live, which tracks near-Earth objects.