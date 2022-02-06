At the 7th annual Night to Shine event everyone’s royalty

MARSHALL COUNTY W.Va. (WTRF) Everyone deserves a night to feel special.

The Ohio Valley’s 7th annual Night to Shine, kicked off in Glen Dale with their Shine-Thru event.

The Night to Shine is an unforgettable prom night experience, centered on God’s love, for people with special needs.

This year it will be done virtually on February 11th, so over 60 volunteers worked to make it extra special.

Kristi Crawford, Event Coordinator for the Ohio Valley Night to Shine says they plan this event for around 8 months.

We love to have it in person but even though we can’t have it in person, when you see their faces when they come thought it just makes it all worth it. So it’s just beautiful to see the community come together because this event is so important for them, and they are so excited to celebrate this even if it’s done at home. Kristi Crawford, Event Coordinator, Ohio Valley Night to Shine

Crawford says they will receive everything they need to celebrate at home.

Around 125 participants drove through 10 stops, where they received all kinds of goodies including flowers and a crown.

Though this year the prom night will be held virtually, they say nothing will keep faith, hope, and love from shining as bright as ever.