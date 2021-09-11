‘Attacks like that were things that happened in faraway lands’: Wheeling leaders pay tribute to 9/11

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — The Friendly City brought together first responders, elected officials and clergy for a service of remembrance Saturday night.

The public gathered at Heritage Port to present our nation’s colors and express hope for peace in the future.

Among the speakers was state senator Ryan Weld, who spoke about his and other Afghanistan veterans’ experiences.

Mayor Glenn Elliott described what he felt while working at a law firm in Washington D.C. that day.

Mayor Glenn Elliott speaks at Heritage Port

Wars and attacks like that were things that happened on TV in faraway lands. September 11th was a wakeup call that yes, they can happen right here. Mayor Glenn Elliott

The Wheeling Symphony Orchestra was also on hand to play the National Anthem and ‘God Bless America.’

Prayers were said for the military, police and the entire country.