BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio — A New Jersey man who was wanted for attempted homicide was arrested in Martins Ferry, Ohio, on August 4.

Michael ORourke, 31, of New Jersey, was arrested in the 200 block of 7th Street in Martins Ferry. He was wanted by the Long Branch Police Department in New Jersey.

The U.S. Marshals Service – Mountain State Fugitive Task Force was requested to assist in locating ORourke by the District of New Jersey.

ORourke was suspected of a shooting incident that occurred in June 2023.

An active arrest warrant was issued for ORourke for Conspiracy to Commit a Crime of Murder, Attempted Murder, and Unlawful Possession of a Firearm after previously being convicted of crimes of possession of a sawed-off shotgun.

Deputy U.S. Marshals received information that ORourke fled New Jersey and was in the Martins Ferry, Oh area.

After canvassing the area, deputies located the suspect vehicle used during the crime.

During his arrest, ORourke was found possessing a suspected stolen firearm from New Jersey.

Other agencies assisting in the arrest of ORourke include Martins Ferry Police Department, Belmont, and Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department.

