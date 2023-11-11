WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — The Wheeling Symphony Orchestra held its 2nd annual Set the Table fundraiser today at the Catholic Charities Center in Wheeling.

The event was sponsored by the Fiesta Tableware Company, which donated a table setting from their Nutcracker collection that was raffled off at the event.

Around 20 holiday-themed table settings created by local artists and designers were on display.

General admission for the event was $20, and various workshops were available for $25 for anyone who wanted to participate.

The orchestra’s executive director shared how much it means to receive so much support from the entire community.

”Seeing the community come out and support this event, support saying that coming together as a community really is meaningful and is important to do really is a heart warming start to the holiday season. We at the Wheeling Symphony just adore this community and adore the Ohio Valley and our passion is to bring music to the Ohio Valley.” Sonja Thomes | Executive Director, Wheeling Symphony Orchestra

The event ran from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. today, and the orchestra thanked everyone who came out to show their support.