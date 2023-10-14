Charleston, W.Va. (WTRF) – West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey announced on Thursday that his office had filed a motion to dismiss a lawsuit that aims to keep former President Donald Trump off the West Virginia ballot in 2024.

The lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of West Virginia by a longshot presidential candidate, John Anthony Castro.

Castro claims in the lawsuit that Trump can’t hold political office in the United States because of Section 3 of the 14th Amendment of the Constitution, which states that anyone who has “engaged in insurrection or rebellion against” can’t run for office.

Morrisey told us that because of the unique nature of the claim, he felt his office should intervene.

“And so we’ve stood up to push back against these frivolous claims and I’m very hopeful that the court is going to rule in our favor. But President Trump, like all eligible candidates, deserves their ability to be on the ballot and I think when you see some of the political shenanigans out there it’s disappointing.” Patrick Morrisey, West Virginia Attorney General

Castro filed the same lawsuit in several other states, two of which have already been thrown out.

Morrisey says Trump is obviously eligible to be on the state ballot and that he will make sure every eligible candidate is included.