Attorney General Morrisey reminds residents to put safety first during holidays

Families across the United States are gearing up for America’s birthday and West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey is reminding the public to put safety first when celebrating the holiday.

Top picks for families celebrating the holiday have been sparklers, ground spinners and aerial fireworks in recent years.

However, Morrisey says a successful holiday involves good firework safety.

“Independence Day is a great time to get together with family, enjoy food and a spectacular fireworks display,” Attorney General Morrisey said. “Keeping general safety tips in mind can be the difference between a great holiday and a potential emergency.”

U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission reported about 9,100 fireworks-related injures and five deaths nationwide last year.

Morrisey’s consumer safety tips for celebrating the Fourth of July.

Only use fireworks outdoors in a clear area.

Read all instructions before igniting fireworks.

Supervise children at all times and make sure adults ignite every firework, including sparklers, which can cause severe burns if not handled properly.

Make sure other people are out of range.

Never relight a malfunctioning firework.

Soak used/malfunctioning fireworks in water before throwing them away.

Keep a water hose or bucket of water nearby in case of a fire.

Never place any body part directly over a fireworks device when lighting the fuse.

Move to a safe location immediately after lighting fireworks.

Never point or throw fireworks at another person or occupied area.

Never ignite fireworks while under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

Morrisey also says that consumers should only purchase fireworks from a licensed retailer and consumers should familiarize themselves with local firework ordinances.



Visit the Attory General’s office online at www.wvago.gov.