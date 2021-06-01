Attorney General Morrisey visits the Northern Panhandle, announces settlement with Moreland Burial Vault Company

NORTHERN PANHANDLE, W.Va. (WTRF) – West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey has announced a settlement with the Moreland Burial Vault Company from Moundsville. The company will pay the state over 18-thousand dollars to reimburse 10 customers who paid for burial monuments and memorials that were never delivered.

The settlement will also require the company to prepare contracts with specific details for any future sale for funeral-related items, among other provisions. The families that were affected by Moreland’s actions will receive full restitution payments.

Morrisey explains that even though this case is small, it’s a perfect example of his office’s theory on how to enforce laws in the Mountain State.

“You go after entities that break the law, whether they’re large, whether they’re medium-sized or whether they’re small. Here it’s a small company, but you might have 10 people that are negatively affected and they may have been out collectively $18,000 or so. Well we want to pursue that as well. Because we want to send a message of compliance. We think that most businesses in the state do a really good job. But if you think you’re going to cut corners and cheat people, you’re not going to get away with it.” Patrick Morrisey, West Virginia Attorney General

Since events were largely canceled the last year for the pandemic, Mr. Morrisey wants to get out and talk to the public. At his stop at West Virginia Northern Community College today, he held a business roundtable, where he discussed ongoing litigation against the Biden Administration for what the AG’s office says are attacks against the area’s energy industry.

Attorney General Morrisey will be back in the Northern Panhandle tomorrow. He will be hosting a substance abuse roundtable at West Virginia Northern Community College, and says his office is very concerned about the spoke in opioid abuse following the pandemic and the lockdowns. He will make trips to Bethany and Weirton.

