Attorney General Morrisey warns of a new scam popping up across West Virginia

W.Va. (WTRF) – West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey is issuing a warning about yet another scam to hit the Ohio Valley.

This scam involves fake callers posing as established utility companies, service providers, or other familiar companies like satellite or cable providers. The A.G.’s office has found the scam throughout the state, including Wetzel County.



The caller will make an unsolicited call, and offer consumers with fake promotions, then asking for personal info like credit card numbers or bank accounts to “confirm” their identity. One victim reportedly paid the scammer $5,000 in gift cards.

Morrisey urges anyone getting such a call to follow some tips:

End the call, and be wary of any unsolicited offer, EVEN IF that person has some of our account information. Call the company’s legitimate phone number to double check. Never pay in advance with cash, checks, wire transfer or gift cards. And beware of call spoofing, where a scammer can mimic legitimate phone numbers.