Attorney General Morrisey Wins Stay of OSHA Vaccine Mandate

CHARLESTON, W.Va. —

West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey applauded a decision by the U.S. Supreme Court to stay President Biden’s vaccine mandate for private sector employers with more than 100 employees.



In November, Attorney General Morrisey and a coalition of six other states filed a petition for review with the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit to stay the mandate, which the Biden Administration’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) had issued as an emergency temporary standard. The standard requires the vaccination or burdensome weekly testing of tens of millions of citizens.



After the Sixth Circuit declined to keep a stay of the mandate in place, the group, now joined by 20 additional states, asked the Supreme Court to stay the immediate effect of the mandate — which the court did.

“As we predicted all along, the U.S. Supreme Court has announced that it will stay the OSHA employer Covid-19 mandate,” Attorney General Morrisey said. “This is a huge win for our Constitution, our freedoms, our republic and our way of life. I’m proud of our Office’s work and the work of the entire state coalition which helped make this happen.

Your freedom matters. That’s why my office will continue to fight against all of these unlawful mandates.”