Attorney General Patrick Morrisey hosts town hall in Wheeling, calls the Biden Administration a “target-rich environment”

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey made a trip to the Friendly City on Tuesday evening, hosting a town hall meeting at Independence Hall.

The stated goal of this town hall was to give updates to the public, business leaders and activists as to what the Attorney General’s office has been up to recently, specifically in regards to what they believe is broad overreach by the Federal government.

One issue is the opioid epidemic. The Attorney General’s office is continuing a series of lawsuits directed towards opioid manufacturers, but they’re also working on addressing the large amounts of fentanyl that’s being smuggled across the southern border.

Additionally, Morrisey told 7News that his office, along with 23 other state attorneys general are getting ready to litigate President Biden’s vaccine mandates.

We’ll soon be in court on the vaccine mandates. We’ve been waiting for Biden to finalize his regulations so we can get it to court. I expect that’s going to happen any day now. So, it’s a target-rich environment. There’s a lot happening and we’re going to make sure we stand up for West Virginia, our people and our freedoms. Patrick Morrisey, West Virginia Attorney General

Morrisey also stated his office was working on 2nd Amendment issues, noting the ATF’s recent push to regulate firearms parts, specifically pistol braces and so-called “ghost guns”, by placing more parts under the National Firearms Act.

Morrisey said he believes these kind of meetings are critical to fostering good dialogues between his office and the public. We’ll keep you updated on the status of any pending litigation.