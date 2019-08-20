ATV accident results in death of 11-year-old West Virginia boy

WALLACE, W.Va. – An 11-year-old boy has died following an ATV accident in Harrison County on Saturday, according to a release from the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office.

The release stated that deputies are currently investigating a fatal ATV crash that occurred around 6 p.m. on Saturday on Wetzel Lane near Wallace. Deputies said an ATV was the only vehicle involved in the accident.

The victim of the accident was an 11-year-old boy who was visiting family from out-of-state, according to the release. Deputies said it did not appear that the boy was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

Adult family members were also in the area riding ATVs at the time of the crash and rendered aid until emergency personnel arrived on scene, according to the release. Deputies said the boy’s body was sent to Charleston for an autopsy.

The Wallace Volunteer Fire Department, Lumberport Volunteer Fire Department and Harrison County EMS responded to the scene on Saturday.