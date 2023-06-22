WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Crafts, coloring, music, exercise and outdoor activities.

Those are just some of the fun things area kids are taking part in this week.

The Augusta Levy Learning Center piloted their first ever summer camp for children with autism.

This year the camp is opened to children already enrolled at Augusta Levy. Campers were assisted by seven volunteer peer-models from Rysing Star Dance Academy of Wheeling. Students from the Academy assist the camp members with daily activities and have formed friendships as well.

“Once we got them in and started working with them and getting them involved in the activities, they are super excited to come back everyday. So that was the main goal of this is for them to have something fun to do and be able to be included like everyone else.” Taylor Rys | Development Coordinator | Development Coordinator

Officials from Augusta Levy say they hope to expand the program next year.