WHEELING, W.Va. — Augusta Levy Learning Center (ALLC) is piloting an “Under the Sea” summer camp for children with autism, according to a press release.

The goal of the camp is to pair each child with autism with a neurotypical peer to assist in navigating camp and offer an experience not found elsewhere in the valley.

For the first year, ALLC has opened the camp to children already attending ALLC and the students of Rysing Star Dance Academy, Be A STAR program. Camp is occurring during ALLC’s summer break (June 19th-June 23rd). The seven registered campers are enjoying learning about the sea, making sea crafts, dancing, and outdoor activities.

Executive Director, Angie Wood, said “Our first summer camp has exceeded my expectations. I am so excited to make this an annual camp for children with autism”.

Augusta Levy Learning Center (ALLC) is a nonprofit organization in Wheeling, West Virginia, serving children diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder (ASD) and their families. ALLC is the largest certified comprehensive ABA treatment center in West Virginia. ALLC offers services for children from the age of diagnosis to 18 years of age. The goal for all students at ALLC is to successfully graduate and transition into classrooms in their home school district.

For more information, please contact Jessica Osmianski, at 304.551.5982