Authorities locate, arrest Jefferson County Homicide suspect

STEUBENVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) — The suspect in a Jefferson County Homicide investigation is now custody.

U.S. Marshals arrested Jason Twiley, 26, of Steubenville Friday at 1:00 p.m. in Louisville, Kentucky.

Twiley was wanted for the alleged death of his girlfriend, Brittnay Francher Littlejohn.

The body of Littlejohn was found on August 10, 2019 in the garage can outside of her Steubenville home.

Following the incident, authorities issued a warrant for Twiley’s arrest for Homicide.

Twiley will appear in a Jefferson County, Kentucky court before extradition back to Ohio.