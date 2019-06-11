Update: Missing juvenile found safe

Update: Officials from the Ohio County Sheriff’s Office have informed 7News that Bailey Alan Sonda has been found safe.

—

The Ohio County Sheriff’s Office is actively looking for 15-year-old Bailey Alan Sonda, who was last seen on Hillcrest Road.

Bailey is approximately six feet tall with a slim build. Authorities are worried the juvenile may hurt himself.

Deputies and K9 units are currently tracking him in the area.

If you have any information regarding Bailey, please call the Ohio County Sheriff’s Office at 304-234-3686.