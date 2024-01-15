(WTRF) – Today we honor the work of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., whose teachings have inspired people across the planet.

We spoke to an author who also works in investment banking, and he has written a book about how Dr. King’s teachings have helped him find success in the business world.

Thomas Fellows says that Dr. King plays a big role in his first book called, “Forget Self-Help: Re-Examining the Golden Rule.

Fellows says that in both life and business, your happiness can often be determined by the happiness of others.

“At one point Dr. King said, ‘As long as there is poverty in the world, I’ll never be rich. As long as diseases are rampant I’ll never be totally healthy. I’ll never be what I ought to be until you are what you ought to be.’ And that’s so true in your personal life and in business as well.” Thomas Fellows, Author

Fellows tells us that he encourages people to be customer-obsessed. Being open, honest and empathetic with others will pay dividends in the end for everyone.

You find can Fellows’ book on Amazon.