Autopsy underway on body of a man found shot in the head in Hancock County.

HANCOCK COUNTY (WTRF) — An autopsy is underway on the body of a man who was found shot in the head in Hancock County.

Authorities still don’t know who he is, but detectives have been working on the case.

A woman walking her dogs discovered the body Sunday.


The sheriff said it was a white male, heavily tattooed, about 6 feet tall, in his late 20s to early 30s.


And no ID.


A Range Rover whose key was found with the body was found in Columbiana County, or what was left of it. The vehicle had been torched.


