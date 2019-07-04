Baby killer punched in the face by victim’s relative after sentencing

(CNN Newsource) — Seemingly out of no where, a punch to the face.

It happened as Kwin Boes walked out of an Indiana courtroom Wednesday.

Boes has just been sentenced to 20 years in prison for the death of his 11-month-old son last year.

That’s when the baby’s uncle, Matt Hartley, hurled himself at Boes in the hallway.

Law enforcement ushered Boes from the scene while Hartley was handcuffed.

Hartley is now facing a battery charge.

Boes pleaded guilty to domestic battery last month, getting him less jail time.