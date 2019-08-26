18-month-old baby, mother reportedly beaten by Bellaire man

BELLAIRE, Ohio (WTRF) — A Bellaire man is in jail following a brutal incident on Friday.

According to police, 31-year-old George Zachary Lekanudos punched and beat his girlfriend and 18-month-old baby boy after she refused to hand him over.

Both had to be rushed to the hospital.

Lekanudos was allegedly in a drunken state during the incident.

She received about nine stitches in the shoulder from the fight. She received a broken nose. Several bumps and bruises, along with the baby. And the suspect, the boyfriend, was arrested several hours later at his mother’s house. Chief Dick Flanagan of Bellaire Police Department

Lekanudos is being charged with two counts of felonious assault. His bond is set at $40,000.