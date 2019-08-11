Back to School: Good study habits for a successful school year

Breaking News
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — With summer winding down, it is time for students to start getting back into school mode.

Students are typically tired, nervous and distracted during the first day of school.

8th grade English-Language Arts teacher, Heather Vickers says its a team effort when getting students back into the swing of things.

I think that the teacher getting excited about the lesson and whatever might carry over to home is going to help the student carry that back to home too and be like ‘Oh! I have to get this done. We’re going to talk about it tomorrow.’

Heather Vickers, teacher at Bridge Street Middle School

Leah Stout, a mother of three, correlates healthy study habits with a good routine, enforcing early bedtimes and blocking out times during the day for studying.

“My husband and I work as a team. We have the same location where all of our children sit around the table and do homework together.”

Leah Stout, a parent

Stout says both her and her husband know what each child needs to excel, and they enforce positive learning experiences.

We do fun mini little tests that we do back and forth. She quizzes me. I quiz her. I’m picking up on the materials as well. Anytime that we can incorporate electronics, we do. Because they enjoy it and it’s fun.

Leah Stout

Back in the classroom, Vickers says she tries to incorporate engaging lessons that draws her students in.

However, Vickers says she also understands that everyone learns differently.

Teachers spend a lot of time doing surveys, ice breaker activities, getting to know their individual students. So that they know if they are more of a visual learner, auditory learner, or kinesthetic learner or maybe they’re all three. They need to have lessons that are engaging and are going to meet the needs of those style.

Heather Vickers

For those students who tend to get a bit distracted or overworked at times, Vickers suggest setting a timer.

We hear it often. Their attention span is only about 10 to 12 minutes. So maybe set a kitchen timer. Have a space available to do their homework. Whether it’s the bedroom or the kitchen table, set a time for 10 minutes. Focus work for 10 minutes. When the timer goes off, take a little break.”

Heather Vickers

Vickers says communication is of the essence and encourages parents and students both to engage in conversation and talk to their teachers.

