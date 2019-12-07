Banana duck-taped to wall sells for $120k

by: CNN Newsource, WTRF Web Staff

Posted: / Updated:

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (CNN/WTRF) – Some may say this is just bananas but this piece of art, a banana duck-taped to a wall, sold for $120,000.

It was made by Italian artist, Maurizio Cattelan, who is known for his “off-the-wall” look.

The art piece is called “The Comedian” and it was displayed at Miami’s prestigious “Art Basel” art fair.

However, what is the message the artist is trying to get across?

Some believe the artwork is mocking the art world and its inequalities but others simply say, ‘don’t over think it.’

