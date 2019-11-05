Bank of America to pay $20 minimum wage starting in 2020

CHARLOTTE, NC (CNN/WTRF) – Thanks to a tight job market, banks are struggling to find workers.

Therefore, Bank of America is raising it’s minimum wage to $20 an hour in 2020, a year earlier than expected.

The bank previously planned to increase paychecks from 2021.

The financial intuition bank has bumped up it’s timeline, saying it wants to share the company’s success with it’s employees.

Two years ago, bank’s employees got a raise to a minimum of $15 an hour.

Bank of America isn’t the first bank to boost wages.

In June, Citigroup increased minimum wage to $15 an hour for their employees.

JPMorgan Chase also announced that it’s raising wages.