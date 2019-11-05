Bank of America to pay $20 minimum wage starting in 2020

Top Stories

by: CNN Newsource, WTRF Web Staff

Posted: / Updated:

CHARLOTTE, NC (CNN/WTRF) – Thanks to a tight job market, banks are struggling to find workers.

Therefore, Bank of America is raising it’s minimum wage to $20 an hour in 2020, a year earlier than expected.

The bank previously planned to increase paychecks from 2021.

The financial intuition bank has bumped up it’s timeline, saying it wants to share the company’s success with it’s employees.

Two years ago, bank’s employees got a raise to a minimum of $15 an hour.

Bank of America isn’t the first bank to boost wages.

In June, Citigroup increased minimum wage to $15 an hour for their employees.

JPMorgan Chase also announced that it’s raising wages.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video
Days
Hours
Minutes
Seconds

Pro Football Challenge

Ohio Lottery

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter