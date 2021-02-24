Barack Obama Says He Punched Schoolmate After He Used A Racial Slur

(WTRF)- Former President, Barack Obama, admitted that he used violence to respond to racism on a podcast with Bruce Springsteen.
The podcast on Spotify, “Renegades: Born in the USA,” features the former President and Boss where they discuss their lives, politics, music and race.
According to TMZ, Obama said the kid he punched was a friend he played basketball with with, and one time they got into a fight and his friend called him a racial slur different from the n-word.
After the punch Obama said “Don’t ever call me something like that.”
According to Spotify, Barack and Bruce have been friends since they met on the campaign trail in 2008.