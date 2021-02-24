Barack Obama Says He Punched Schoolmate After He Used A Racial Slur

FILE – In this Nov. 2, 2018, file photo, former President Barack Obama speaks during a campaign rally for Democratic candidates in Miami. Nearly eight years after he was last on the ballot, Obama is emerging as a central figure in the 2020 presidential election. Democrats are eagerly embracing Obama as a political wingman for Joe Biden, who spent two terms by his side as vice president. Obama remains the party’s most popular figure, particularly with black voters and younger Democrats. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File)

(WTRF)- Former President, Barack Obama, admitted that he used violence to respond to racism on a podcast with Bruce Springsteen.

The podcast on Spotify, “Renegades: Born in the USA,” features the former President and Boss where they discuss their lives, politics, music and race.

According to TMZ, Obama said the kid he punched was a friend he played basketball with with, and one time they got into a fight and his friend called him a racial slur different from the n-word.

After the punch Obama said “Don’t ever call me something like that.”

According to Spotify, Barack and Bruce have been friends since they met on the campaign trail in 2008.