Barkcamp Bridge rehabilitation project underway

BELMONT COUNTY, OHIO (WTRF)- The Ohio Department of Transportation is working closely with the Ohio Division of Natural Resources on a 285,000-dollar rehabilitation project at Barkcamp State Park. The project will lower the Belmont Lake water levels by eight feet. The project includes rebuilding pier caps under the bridge, laying concrete and adding steel plates where needed. The project is being funded fully by the ODNR.

“ODNR does not have the engineering staff like we do at ODOT as far as structural things go, so that way they can come to us, we can design the project and we can run the project for them as a sister agency. It’s a great partnership,” said Lauren Borell, Public Information Officer ODOT District 11.

Those at ODOT say it was time to get this big project underway and they’re thankful to have the funds provided by the ODNR.