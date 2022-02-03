Barn fire spreads to house in Mead Township

BELMONT COUNTY, OHIO (WTRF) – A fire that started in a barn, spread to the adjacent house earlier this evening near Key, OH.

According to OR&W Fire Chief Dave Lenz, they got the call around 8:00pm Thursday evening for a barn fire at 61420 Webb Heights Rd in Mead Township near Shadyside. Spirit of 76 also responded. We’re told crews had some trouble getting to the location thanks to bad road conditions.

Thankfully the residents at the property made it out safely, but officials say they do not know if the home will be livable. Stay with 7NEWS for updates.