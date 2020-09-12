Barnesville improves to 2-1

BARNESVILLE, OHIO (WTRF)- The Barnesville Shamrocks hosted the Edison Wildcats. Blake Allen’s team was leading 22-10 at the half.

The Rocks were looking to add to the lead when Cameron Woods grinded out some tough yards and picked up a first down. Then CJ Hannahs threw a screen to Jake Boulet who scored and it’s 29-10 Rocks on top. Edison attempted to answer back and Gage Cline went to the air and was picked off by Gage Hannahs. Barnesville started to pull away in the second half of the game. CJ Hannahs connected with Gage Hannahs who picked up the first down for the Rocks and they turned it into points.

Just a few plays later,, Gage scored from two yards out making the score 38-10 and that’s the final, Shamrocks improve to 2-1