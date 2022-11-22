BARNESVILLE, OHIO (WTRF) – The Barnesville Water Department has announced a precautionary boil advisory related to emergency waterline repairs.

The affected areas include: Joe Jefferis Road, Mt. Olivett Road, Fairview Street, Mt. Olivett Road North East (Twp.174), Mt. Olivett Road North West, Penny Lane, Harry’s Ridge Road, Brad’s Way, Mt. Olivett North West, Farson Drive, Jackson St., Neptune Lane, Aries Lane, Church St., Main St. and the entire Mt. Olivet area.

This advisory also applies to any other area that experienced a loss in water pressure. It will stay in place for the next 48 hours.