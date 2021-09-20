Barnesville, OH. (WTRF) – The team of the week segment is sponsored by Oil and Gas Safety Supply. The Rocks may be one of the teams who are flying under the radar in the OVAC now with a record of 3-1. It’s offense came alive in the second half and scored 20 unanswered points to pull away from the River Pilots and win 40-21. Spencer Bliss was a jack of all trades with a receiving, rushing, and kick return for a touchdown. Owen Wise also scored a touchdown in the first half. Next up for Barnesville is a road game Saturday against Steubenville Catholic Central.
Barnesville Shamrocks is Team of the Week
