BARNSVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) — A local boy has been selected for a very heartwarming event that will take place in one of the country’s biggest cities.

When he was born, Easton Holden was diagnosed with Down Syndrome and battled a heart condition that would eventually take the young boy’s life in 2019 when he was just five years old.

Easton’s picture has now been selected from more than 24 hundred entries for the National Down Syndrome Society‘s (NDSS) Times Square Video Presentation on September 9 in New York City.

The presentation will feature roughly 500 pictures of people with Down syndrome from all 50 states.

Easton’s mother, Wendy Holden, shared just how much the selection means.

“It means so much because I didn’t know what an impact he was going to have on me when I had him. And I’m just glad to see he’s being remembered.” Wendy Holden, Easton’s mother

Wendy submitted his photo in 2018 for that year’s presentation, but it wasn’t chosen, so she decided to do just what Easton would do… try again.

“I thought, well, I’m going to do it again. And when I got the email, I was pretty surprised. I was really happy.” Wendy Holden, Easton’s mother

She says that Easton was a fighter through everything and that he helped more people than she could ever imagine.

“He fought really hard to be here, and I know that myself and anyone that knew him learned a lot from him.” Wendy Holden, Easton’s mother

Wendy has connected with another family from Washington, Pennsylvania, whose daughter has also passed, and her picture was chosen for this year’s presentation.

Being able to see their faces in the bright lights of Times Square is something they say will mean a whole lot for the fight that they gave.

“For a lot of us that have children that have passed, it’s going to mean so much just because they’re being remembered in such a big way. And it’s a way to honor them, you know, their legacy. They didn’t get to live the life that we wanted to see them live. But they fought hard to be here for the time they were.” Wendy Holden, Easton’s mother

The NDSS is live streaming the 1-hour video presentation one their Facebook page if you would like to watch this heartfelt tribute.