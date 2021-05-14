BCARL rescues 11 cats and 1 dog from deplorable conditions in Bellaire

Belmont County, OHIO (WTRF) – This evening the Belmont County Animal Rescue league took in eleven cats and one dog that were surrendered by a woman in Bellaire.

BCARL officials tell us that the animals were living in horrific conditions, confined to a single room. We’re told the room had extremely high levels of ammonia from all of the animal excrement. The yellow lab that was rescued was extremely shy, and we’re told it has never been around people.

They had been working with this particular woman since January of 2020 to try and help, but the animals continued to deteriorate, and BCARL had to step in.

“They defecated on the floors, so it was in the floors, it was in the wall….it was just tremendous, the smell.” Jennifer Maas, BCARL

“Well if you find yourself in need reach out for help. You know, if you’re struggling financially, or if you have too many animals to care for, reach out before it becomes out of control.” Howard Goldman, Director of Operations for BCARL

Just yesterday, BCARL also took in two mother cats with three kittens each, one set of which were born pre-mature and very small at a home in Martins Ferry.

The animals will be taken to a vet to be treated and vaccinated, then they will be put up for adoption. If you’d like to adopt, you can call 740-782-9712, or you can visit BCARL’s website, or find them on Facebook.