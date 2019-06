W.Va. (WTRF)

Some good news tonight for businesses in the valley!

The EPA has awarded the Business Development Corporation of the Northern Panhandle a $600,000 grant.



That money will be used for environmental site assessments, which is the first step in re-developing old and abandoned properties.



The BDC has identified several properties as priority projects for new development in Brooke, Hancock and Jefferson Counties.



The grant will provide funding until September 2022.