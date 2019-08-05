Breaking News
‘BDubs’ in Moundsville back open for business

100194417_1548633790694-846652698

JACKSONVILLE, FL – FEBRUARY 01: Buffalo Wild Wings exterior on February 1, 2018 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images for Buffalo Wild Wings)

MOUNDSVILLE, W.Va. (WTRF) — The wait for Buffalo Wild Wings is officially over for Moundsville residents.

After months of renovations, the ‘BDubs’ store is back open for business.

The new-look store features brand new televisions and furniture.

Although the store opened to the public August 4, a ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Monday morning.

