‘BDubs’ in Moundsville back open for business

MOUNDSVILLE, W.Va. (WTRF) — The wait for Buffalo Wild Wings is officially over for Moundsville residents.
After months of renovations, the ‘BDubs’ store is back open for business.
The new-look store features brand new televisions and furniture.
Although the store opened to the public August 4, a ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Monday morning.
