OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – The big Labor Day Weekend festivities have begun, and Americans all across the country have hit the roads in the old family truckster to celebrate.

AAA is expecting yet another record setting year for travel, up about 4% over last year. The busiest time to be on the road was said to be Thursday evening, but those roads will be busy all weekend.

If you’re going to be traveling a long distance, make sure your car is in tip top shape.

Officials with AAA want to prepare drivers for the worst.

“Definitely be sure to get your vehicle inspected beforehand, because we are expected to see about a 3-5% increase in emergency road service calls. So that can be an upwards of 345,000 calls across the nation over this weekend.” TIFFANY STANLEY, Spokesperson for AAA East Central

And don’t neglect your car on the return home.

Make sure to check your oil and fluid levels, and make sure your tires are properly pressurized before you get back out on the roads.