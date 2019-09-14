Beallsville football player honors grandfather with touchdown

BEALLSVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) — Beallsville High School earned their first win of the 2019 football season Friday evening after shutting out the Hundred Hornets 40-0.

However, it was more than just a first win for Beallsville’s Wyatt Brown.

This was the first game the senior running back was playing without his grandfather, Mike Brown, who passed away the day before.

And as an effort to honor his late “Pap,” Wyatt wanted to score a touchdown.

But that didn’t come without adversity.

The team’s medical staff found Wyatt severely overheated during halftime and encouraged him not to step unto the field for the last two quarters.

Nevertheless, Wyatt went back in for one last play and found himself in the end-zone for a touchdown!

Here’s just a glimpse of the magical night captured by Wyatt’s mother, Jenny Legats.











Wyatt’s grandfather, Mike Brown, also attended Beallsville High School before graduating in 1971.

Brown lettered in basketball, track and of course, Football!