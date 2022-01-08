Being prepared could be the difference between life and death

WHEELING W.Va. (WTRF) Accidents, emergencies, and bad weather go hand and hand. It can be both frightening and unpredictable. With this winter’s icy weather, it is important to be prepared, especially if you are hitting the road.

Experts say you should keep an emergency kit in your car at all times because one day it could save your life.

According to the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety, winter storms, bad weather and sloppy road conditions are a factor in nearly half a million crashes and more than 2,000 road deaths every winter.

Lou Vargo is the director of Wheeling Ohio County Homeland Security Emergency Management. He says you should modify your kit for each season.

Now of course with the winter you saw, especially on I-95 a couple of weeks ago, people were stranded in the snow. So, to adapt your emergency car kit for winter emergencies you also want to add some water, some high energy food, blankets, and some extra clothing. It’s also a good idea to have some cat litter and a shovel so if you do run off the road, you’re stranded you can use the cat litter for extra traction and have that shovel to help you get out of it. Lou Vargo, Director of Wheeling Ohio County Homeland Security Emergency Management

He also suggests packing jumper cables, a gas can, safety vest, and extra medication. You can even purchase pre-made safety kits to get you started. It’s simple, by taking five minutes to add these items to your car, you’ll be prepared for anything that comes your way.