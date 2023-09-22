WHEELING, W.Va. — A new business is coming to Wheeling! The Belgian Waffle Shop announced its soft opening at 1209 Market Street on Monday, September 25.

Owners invite the community to join them in the soft opening as they embark on their exciting culinary adventure.

During the initial weeks, the shop will be open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. to allow for fine tuning of daily operations and accommodate valued customers’ needs.

As a dessert waffle shop, guests can expect an enticing array of options such as waffles, ice cream, fun toppings, and even French press coffee.

It is encouraged to explore the menu, which is filled with mouthwatering treats that satisfy even the most discerning palates.

In addition to its signature offerings, the shop is also introducing Belgian waffle cookies, a delectable treat that will leave you craving more.

To express gratitude for customer support, the shop will be giving away a complimentary waffle cookie to the first ten customers who visit on opening day.