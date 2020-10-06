Bellaire man is on his way to prison for gross sexual imposition involving a child

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF)

63-year-old Joseph Palmer entered a guilty plea and was immediately sentenced by Judge John Vavra to the maximum–five years in the state penitentiary.

Officials say it happened six years ago, but the child didn’t tell anyone until recently.

“That’s something that we are used to seeing in these types of cases,” said Kevin Flanagan, Belmont County assistant prosecutor, “where a child comes forward much later, a long time after the incident. We expect that, we understand that. Our officers who investigate these cases also expect and understand it. So once they heard about the allegation, they were very quick to start their investigation. And in large part, without their investigation, we would not have been able to secure the conviction that we did.”

Officials say Palmer will serve the entire five years.

When he gets out, he will be a Tier Two sex offender, and will have to register every six months for 25 years.